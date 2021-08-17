Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Ben Thompson Purchases 22 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Ben Thompson bought 22 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, with a total value of £312.40 ($408.15).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ben Thompson bought 24 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) per share, with a total value of £300 ($391.95).

On Friday, June 11th, Ben Thompson sold 29,631 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74), for a total transaction of £357,053.55 ($466,492.75).

MAB1 stock opened at GBX 1,395 ($18.23) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 637.86 ($8.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The company has a market capitalization of £741.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

