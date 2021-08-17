MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $502.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to post sales of $502.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $496.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $506.00 million. MSCI posted sales of $425.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

MSCI stock opened at $630.21 on Tuesday. MSCI has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $635.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $557.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $4,489,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in MSCI by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in MSCI by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

