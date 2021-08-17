M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Announces $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE MTB traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.05. 25,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,084. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.17. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

