Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €275.25 ($323.82).

Several brokerages recently commented on MEURV. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €287.00 ($337.65) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

About Munchener Ruckvers

