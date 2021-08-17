Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s (MURGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MURGY has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. 41,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.