Mysterium (MYST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22,205.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Mysterium has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and $22,205.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000897 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.96 or 0.00837681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00047006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00155531 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

