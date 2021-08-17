MyWish (WISH) Price Tops $0.20

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $9,212.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00058585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.01 or 0.00863044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00048081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00159415 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

