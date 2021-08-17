Name Changing Token Price Reaches $0.0802 on Exchanges (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00058810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00871002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00160946 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.