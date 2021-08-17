Namecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $25.71 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00003799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $25.71 million and $22,557.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,850.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $668.74 or 0.01458521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.64 or 0.00363451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00122432 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001236 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

