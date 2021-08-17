Nano (NANO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35.13 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $6.35 or 0.00013581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $846.30 million and $35.13 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,765.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.42 or 0.06978216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $683.86 or 0.01462309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.37 or 0.00389960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00150735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.00588411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.22 or 0.00363993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.26 or 0.00336281 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

