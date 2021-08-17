NAOS Finance (NAOS) Price Tops $0.92

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00051709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00124137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00150913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,297.68 or 0.99427764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.66 or 0.00881342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

