Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Napco Security Technologies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NSSC opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 237.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

