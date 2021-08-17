Nash (NEX) Achieves Market Cap of $29.95 Million

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Nash coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash has a total market cap of $29.95 million and $147,341.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nash has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00133368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00158869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,647.33 or 0.99946537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.31 or 0.00915898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.41 or 0.07024937 BTC.

Nash Coin Profile

Nash’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nash using one of the exchanges listed above.

