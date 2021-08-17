National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to C$109.00 at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NTIOF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.30.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.63. 2,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.24. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.