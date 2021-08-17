Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Issues Earnings Results

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) released its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%.

NVGS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 73,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,779. Navigator has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $517.58 million, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Get Navigator alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.