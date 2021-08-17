NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $4.24 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.24 or 0.00009410 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 49% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $292.81 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00051637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.00309061 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00041718 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,065.30 or 0.02365763 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 435,936,758 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

