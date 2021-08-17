Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Short Interest Down 34.2% in July

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the July 15th total of 277,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE NP traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $48.79. 48,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,559. Neenah has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $822.75 million, a P/E ratio of -221.77 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,013,000 after purchasing an additional 122,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,872,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165,388 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

