Neo One Day Trading Volume Hits $529.24 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Neo has a market cap of $3.71 billion and $529.24 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $52.55 or 0.00117308 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002496 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00053098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00058709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00126601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

