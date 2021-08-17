Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

NLTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $293.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.93. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $17.95.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,092. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

