NerveNetwork (NVT) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and $81,296.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006080 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NVT is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars.

