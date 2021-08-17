NEST Protocol (NEST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13.88 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $40.41 million and approximately $13.88 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00058810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00871002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00160946 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

