Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 2.1% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 26.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Page Arthur B increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $128.17. The firm has a market cap of $355.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.67.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.