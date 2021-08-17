Nestree One Day Volume Reaches $922,745.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $922,745.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,643.01 or 0.99958438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00035755 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00076613 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000997 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010433 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

