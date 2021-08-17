NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) PT Raised to $27.00 at BTIG Research

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.
Shares of NYSE:NTST traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,538.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 50.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 28,270 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 162,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
