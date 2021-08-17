NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) PT Raised to $27.00 at BTIG Research

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,538.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 50.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 28,270 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 162,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

