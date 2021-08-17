Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Cut to C$0.20

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s previous close.

NCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Nevada Copper to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NCU remained flat at $C$0.12 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,703,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,815. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

