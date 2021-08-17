Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Cut to C$0.20

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s previous close.

NCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Nevada Copper to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NCU remained flat at $C$0.12 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,703,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,815. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

