Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Lowered to C$0.15

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.30 to C$0.15 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

NCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Nevada Copper to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

TSE NCU remained flat at $C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,703,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,815. Nevada Copper has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The firm has a market cap of C$210.27 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.