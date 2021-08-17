New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NGD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Shares of NGD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 154,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,383. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $755.74 million, a PE ratio of -111.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 95.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 52.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 14.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

