New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.520-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.84 million.New Relic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS.

New Relic stock opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

