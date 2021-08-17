New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $181 million-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.99 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.490 EPS.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.43.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

