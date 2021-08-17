Newcrest Mining (NCMGY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NCMGY opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.65. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

