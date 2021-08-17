Newton (NEW) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.93 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $12.93 million and $999,590.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00052823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00126873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00157272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,941.93 or 1.00481211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.00907826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.61 or 0.06918942 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.