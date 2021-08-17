NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE NREF traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.15. 32,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,765. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $127.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a quick ratio of 1,072.05.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NREF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Sunday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

