NEXT.coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,130.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.72 or 0.01417497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.00348230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00120947 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004990 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016711 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002319 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.