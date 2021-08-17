NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Raised by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,014 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Huntington National Bank owned 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $110,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 46,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $83.45. 303,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,099,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,317 shares of company stock worth $1,767,080. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

