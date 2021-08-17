NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,739 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,666 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,994 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,254,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,317 shares of company stock worth $1,767,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.