NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $354.92 Million

Brokerages expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report $354.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $445.36 million and the lowest is $290.80 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $240.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,333,000 after buying an additional 59,033 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $4,776,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 456.5% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,703 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 231,903 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEP opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

