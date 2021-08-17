Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the July 15th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 190.0 days.

NICMF remained flat at $$0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64. Nickel Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on NICMF. Citigroup upgraded Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nickel Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, upgraded Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

