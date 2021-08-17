NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,271 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in NIKE by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 5,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.66. 3,392,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.47 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

