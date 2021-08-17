Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nikola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Nikola posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nikola will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.68. Nikola has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,199,207 shares of company stock worth $63,637,202 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 299.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018,477 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 702.7% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nikola by 389.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,472 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 113.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,266 shares during the period. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

