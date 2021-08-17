Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires 280 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.3% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $67,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.94. The company had a trading volume of 60,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,425. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $358.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

