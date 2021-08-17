Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys 584 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.0% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.03. The company had a trading volume of 241,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,878,873. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a PE ratio of 293.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.