Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after buying an additional 480,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,458,572,000 after purchasing an additional 520,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.02. 46,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,867. The company has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.76. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $319.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

