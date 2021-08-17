Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 729.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after buying an additional 145,445 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 4,132.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 24.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Booking by 41.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,356,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

BKNG stock traded down $21.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,109.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,019. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.03, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,212.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.