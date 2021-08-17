Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 2,323 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 43,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 90,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,160,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,166 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 38,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.02. 306,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,682,188. The stock has a market cap of $231.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

