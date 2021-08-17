Noble Vici Group (NASDAQ:NVGI) Trading Up 1.8%

Noble Vici Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVGI)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62.

About Noble Vici Group (NASDAQ:NVGI)

Noble Vici Group, Inc engages in the IoT, big data, blockchain, and e-commerce businesses in China, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company develops and manages software for interactive digital media and software consultancy; and provides business and management consultancy services, as well as offers customer service for ecommerce and merchants servicing.

