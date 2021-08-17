Noir (NOR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $268.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Noir has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar. Noir has a market cap of $147,622.27 and $268.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00050069 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.42 or 0.00314933 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00046419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014420 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,566,786 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

