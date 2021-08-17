Nord Finance Price Hits $2.58 (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00005524 BTC on popular exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $5.68 million and $667,275.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00135257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00157461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,786.98 or 1.00045189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00920854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.34 or 0.06993000 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.