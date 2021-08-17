Nordstrom (JWN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Nordstrom to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.56. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

