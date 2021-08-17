NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.00 ($55.29).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €44.00 ($51.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €44.42. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.09. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

