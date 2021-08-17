NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.00 ($55.29).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €44.00 ($51.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €44.42. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.09. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

