North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,546 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $16,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after buying an additional 418,973 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 898,960 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,363,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after purchasing an additional 118,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,287 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

